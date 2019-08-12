Lincoln man and Minnesota woman killed in southern Minnesota crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Renville County Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m.

53-year-old David R. Swanson of Nebraska and 88-year-old Anna M. Jansen of Minnesota were killed eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.

Swanson's vehicle was carrying four other passengers. Renville County Sheriff’s Office says Jansen failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 4. Both vehicles collided and overturned in the ditch. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the Buick’s passengers, 53-year old Ronda L. Swanson, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries while the others were brought to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

