Nebraska man arrested in Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested.

Authorities said the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned.

A KBI news release said a Pawnee County sheriff's deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation. The passenger then fled on foot.

The KBI said the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and arrested. He had not been shot.