An Ord man is dead after authorities say the vehicle he was working on rolled on top of him.

According to the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, Ord Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call in Ord around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival to the scene, 29-year-old Michael Spotanski was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office says an investigation at the scene showed that Spotanski was performing mechanical work when the vehicle rolled on top of him.