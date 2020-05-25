Nebraska man finds family members photo on veteran memorial

The traveling memorial called Remembering Our Fallen was out in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena for Memorial Day weekend. The memorial consists of 5,000 fallen troops who have died overseas in post 9/11 wars. The memorial uses several platforms that have a military and personal photo of each fallen soldier. Memorial visitor Christian Myers said the memorial has a special place in his heart.

"The main reason why we're out here is my Uncle Adam," Myers said. "He had died in Afghanistan."

Adam Perkins was killed in combat back in 2010 after a secondary bomb exploded after disarming the main one. Myers said this isn't his first time to the memorial, but his reaction remains the same.

"I have had a lot of family members that have served in the military," Myers said. "It's a little emotional."

Myers saw a similar memorial, if not the same one, back where he used to live in North Platte. He said he's happy to see dozens of people out to honor those lost in combat.

"It feels good for sure that people still care," Myers said. "And remember everybody that's sacrificed for our freedom."

While some people went to the memorial to see fallen family members, Luke Johnson is doing it to honor these veterans. He said he wears his Boys' Scouts uniform every year when paying his respects.

Johnson said, "I just threw on my uniform to honor those who have sacrificed their lives to protect this wonderful land."

Johnson said his grandfather was in the U.S. Army during World War II. He said it feels like his duty to pay his respects to all veterans on Memorial Day.

"I thank them for their service and I will always continue to thank them," Johnson said.

Memorial visitors, regardless of having family or not, said it's very emotional seeing all of those who've died overseas to protect them.

