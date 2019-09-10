UPDATE: Victim identified in I-80 crash

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department has identified the person killed in an accident on Interstate 80.

Police vehicles sit on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near mile marker 299 as they investigate a deadly crash. (Source: KSNB)

The victim was 38-year-old Brian Gurule, of Kearney.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near mile marker 299. Once they arrived on scene, a black 2005 Ford F-150 was located in the ditch on the south side of I-80. The driver, Gurule, was deceased. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said it appeared the truck was eastbound on I-80 when it lost control and went into the ditch where it struck a tree. Gurule was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. Next of kin have been notified.

---------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Nebraska man is dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

Authorities were called out early Tuesday morning to investigate a vehicle in the ditch near eastbound I-80 mile marker 299, just west of the Wood River interchange.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department told our reporter on scene that it appeared the man had lost control of his truck and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The Wood River Fire Department was called out to help remove the body from the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said they are unsure of when the accident happened, but that they were called to the scene by a passing vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.