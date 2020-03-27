COVID-19 death confirmed in Nebraska

Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday that a county resident in his 50s has died from COVID-19.

The man thought to be the county's first coronavirus-related death also suffered from serious underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the health department.

The man, who had self-quarantined at home since March 11, had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state, the release states.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” DCHD Director Dr. Adi Pour said in the release. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with co-morbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

