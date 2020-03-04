Nebraska native to be honored in Hollywood

1979 graduate of Ogallala Senior High School, Gregg Jansen of Plano, Texas (pen name: Sonny Zae) is a winner in an international writing contest, The Writers of the Future.

1979 graduate of Ogallala Senior High School, Gregg Jansen (pen name: Sonny Zae) is a winner in an international writing contest, "The Writers of the Future."(Media Relations Galaxy Press).

Jansen will be honored in a big way during the 26th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards at the Taglyan Complex on April 3, 2020 in Hollywood, California for his award winning story, "Automated Everyman Migrant Theater."

Jansen will be flown to California for a week-long professional workshop, awards event, and he will be published for being an winner in the international writing contest.

Jansen's story will appear in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future, Volume 36 (Galaxy Press, April 2020). Jansen said the anthology is already for pre-sale on Amazon in both paperback and electronic versions.

Jansen said he is excited and "counting the days" to make the trip. He explained his story is about robot actors in the future taking their "last big chance" with a risky play, hoping to get the attention of the right people so they can succeed.

In a press release from Galaxy Press, they added; "Galaxy Press, as publisher of the contest, is focusing on celebrating the winners of the Writers of the Future contest as well as promoting the upcoming release of the anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36, which is where Sonny's winning story is published. It will officially be released on April 7th, 2020! By the way, L. Ron Hubbard (the founder of the contest) was a Nebraska native born in Tilden, NE in 1911!"

Jansen is one of twelve winning writers and twelve illustrators from around the globe being honored during the 36th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Friday, April 3, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Gregg is a patent attorney currently living in Plano, TX.