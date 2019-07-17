Nebraska offering 3 game mini-plan to attend home games

Nebraska Athletics has introduced a 3 Game Mini-Plan offering Husker football fans the chance to attend their choice of three home games.

At $210 per pack ($70 per game), the deal saves fans up to $50 on single-game pricing. There is also a $15 handling fee applied on the entire order.

Nebraska Athletics said this package is the only way to secure tickets to the November 16 contest against B1G West opponent Wisconsin.

Husker fans are being told to act fast as quantities are limited.

Fans can go to this link and choose three of the following games:

August 31 | South Alabama

September 14 | Northern Illinois

October 5 | Northwestern

October 26 | Indiana

November 16 | Wisconsin

November 29 | Iowa

