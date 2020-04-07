Nebraska patrol watching for crowds as coronavirus spreads

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have ramped up their efforts to ensure that residents are following the state’s new social distancing rules to fight the coronavirus but they haven’t yet issued any citations, officials said Monday.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the agency hasn’t ticketed anyone as of Monday afternoon, although troopers are able to do so under new restrictions that were expanded statewide on Friday.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper kept watch over a recent “cruise night” in Crete, but didn’t see any violations. Thomas said the patrol has redirected some of its troopers from traffic enforcement because there aren’t as many motorists on the road as more people limit their travel.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said in his Monday news briefing that state officials are focusing on getting voluntary compliance and encouraging residents to stay at home and avoid large groups where the new coronavirus could spread.

“We don’t have enough police to force every Nebraskan to participate,” Ricketts said. “What we need is for Nebraskans to understand why they need to do this and why it’s going to protect people in their communities. And when you explain it, generally they do.”

Ricketts said state law enforcement officers have visited big box stores in Omaha to check on whether customers and employees were maintaining a safe distance to keep the pandemic from worsening.

The restrictions, known as directed health measures, have forced restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and required doctors to postpone elective surgeries, among other restrictions. Ricketts had been imposing the orders on different regions where public health officials had identified cases that couldn’t be traced. Anyone who violates the order could be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a $100 fine.

Nebraska, Iowa, and a minority of other states have faced criticism for not imposing so-called stay-at-home orders that require residents to stay at home except to exercise, shop for groceries, get urgent medical care and other essential needs.

Ricketts said he and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke Monday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease effort, and Fauci told them that he supported their actions and both states were “on the same page” with his directions. Fauci had previously said all states should issue stay-at-home orders. Ricketts said Nebraska’s restrictions are very similar to what other states have done, and “part of this is just semantics.”

Meanwhile, state officials announced that all staff and residents of Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney were being tested for the new coronavirus after two center employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Rivers Health Department in Holdrege and the Nebraska National Guard set up the on-site testing for all 162 residents and staff, state health officials said in a news release. Test results are expected mid-week, officials said.

Officials reported last week that a center staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus. That employee did not return to work after becoming symptomatic. Later, a second employee was found to also have the virus.

For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses.

A pandemic plan has been activated to check residents and staff for symptoms and to set up quarantine areas, if needed, said Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“As outlined in our pandemic plan, staff did everything right,” Smith said. “Those who were symptomatic did not come in to work and immediately reported symptoms to a supervisor, temperature checks of residents and staff began in March, and physical visitations were replaced with virtual visits.”

The youth center’s staff will work to maintain regular communication between youths, their families and key stakeholders, officials said.