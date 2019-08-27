Nebraska phone scammer to federal prison

The man behind a nine city Nebraska cell phone scam is going to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Gage Davis, 37, Detroit, Michigan, has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for identity theft and fraudulent use of social security numbers.

Federal officials said Davis and a partner used stolen ID's from credit-worthy individuals to buy high-end cell phones from retail stores in Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Ainsworth, O'Neill, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. This happened between December 2017 and June 2018 when Gage was arrested at a cell phone store in Ainsworth. Counterfeit ID's were found in his car at the time.

13 local, state and federal agencies investigated the scam.

After his prison term, Gage will have three years supervised release and will have to pay restitution of $22,126.