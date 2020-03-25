Nebraska rideshare drivers struggle with lack of travelers

The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continues outside our nation's airports. Rideshare drivers at Eppley Airfield say they've been scavenging for passengers. Their line of work relies heavily on air travel.

A handful or Uber and Lyft drivers continues to sit outside the Omaha airport waiting for anyone in need of a ride.

"I used to be out here nonstop. I never had to sit idle,” said Laura Carlson.

For two years, Laura Carlson has been paying the bills driving for Uber and Lyft. She typically drives12 hours a day, earning a couple hundred dollars.

Now Carlson is struggling to scrape anything together.

"I've been out here for over five hours I've made 35 dollars," said Carlson. “In five hours I'm usually well over 100 dollars.

One of the few flyers at the airport says she had to fly from Phoenix to lay off employees.

"It was weird, there was only like 30 other people on the plane,” said the flyer.

As few passengers land, rideshare drivers like Carlson say they'll keep waiting.

"I wipe down all the handles and keep trying to keep my car germ free as I can."