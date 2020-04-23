Nebraska sees nearly 4,000 drop in jobless claims last week

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of Nebraskans who filed claims for unemployment totaled 12,340 during the week ending April 18.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The state of Nebraska saw a drop in the number of jobless claims by nearly 4,000 during the week of April 18 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's numbers showed a decrease that totaled 3,939 compared to the 16,279 claims during the week of April 11.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Labor reports 4,427,000 claims were filed which is a decrease of about 810,000 compared to last week's figures.

 