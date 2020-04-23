Nebraska sees nearly 4,000 drop in jobless claims last week

The state of Nebraska saw a drop in the number of jobless claims by nearly 4,000 during the week of April 18 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of Nebraskans who filed claims for unemployment last week totaled 12,340.

Thursday's numbers showed a decrease that totaled 3,939 compared to the 16,279 claims during the week of April 11.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Labor reports 4,427,000 claims were filed which is a decrease of about 810,000 compared to last week's figures.