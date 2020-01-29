Nebraska senator looks to give incentives to businesses for hiring felons

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha brought a bill to a hearing Wednesday that would give businesses a tax incentive to hire felons.

The bill includes a 65 percent tax deduction for businesses that would hire felons. It also sets the cap at $20,000 and can only be used in the felon's first year of work. Sen. Wayne said he sees several job openings in his district and felons still struggle to find work.

"We found out that there are many third shift and second shift jobs that are still available," Wayne said.

Nebraska has nearly 5,500 men and women in its correctional facilities.

Ruth Karlsson works with felons in Lincoln to get them re-accustomed to society once they're out of prison.

"These programs are designed to help them gain and maintain helpful employment," Karlsson said, "To learn how to change their thinking patterns so they're able to maintain gainful employment."

She's worked with her program, Released and Restored, for 15 years and said people who come into her program can be well-trusted to join the workforce after graduating.

"This incarcerated individual has taken the time," Karlsson said, "Of their own volition taking programming to better themselves."

Karlsson supports bills like Sen. Wayne's and, if the bill is passed, thinks businesses will take advantage of the incentive and hire felons.

Nobody opposed the bill at Wednesday's hearing, but several members of the Revenue Committee questioned it. They also say it'll likely take near 3,000 felons to get jobs to make up for the tax dollar loss.