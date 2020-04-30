Nebraska senator's father dies from COVID-19

A Nebraska state senator announced his father died from COVID-19.

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas posted on Facebook on Wednesday that his father, Antonio, had passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 five weeks ago.

"Since that time, he has been in critical condition in the ICU on a ventilator for the past 31 days. I am sad to share with you that he passed away earlier this morning," the Dist. 7 senator stated.

"He has always been a fighter. Even up until the very end, he was fighting this disease," the post reads. "Dad - I love you. I will continue to try and make you proud. I will continue to work to be a better husband, son, father, and friend to all my loved ones. I’m going to keep fighting for my family, our community, and for the most vulnerable in our communities."

Antonio Vargas, 72, and his wife Lidia, 71, immigrated to the United States from Peru in the 1970's. Both were diagnosed with coronavirus, but Sen. Vargas said his mother was able to remain quarantined at home and has since recovered.

Sen. Vargas would like to remind the public that COVID-19 cases in Nebraska are continuing to rise and that we all must continue to be cautious, especially for our most vulnerable populations. “This is deeply personal for me. I don’t want another family to go through what we are experiencing right now. Please, if you can, continue to stay home, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing and wear a mask in public. If you have symptoms, call a healthcare provider and get tested right away. By doing this, we have the opportunity to prevent this tragedy for others and stop this virus from spreading even further,” he said on the District 7 legislative blog.

“And to all our elected, community, public health, and medical leaders across the state, please take every precaution and step to protect the health and well-being of Nebraska’s working families, especially the workers on our front lines, including healthcare professionals and food processing and meatpacking plant workers.”