Nebraska sets candidates for May 12 primary ballot

Nebraska has set its May presidential primary ballots to include eight Democratic candidates, two Republicans and six Libertarians, Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Tuesday.

The Democratic candidates are Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

The Republican candidates to be listed are Donald Trump and Bill Weld.

The Libertarian candidates are Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.

Evnen said the hopefuls who made the ballots are recognized nationally as active presidential candidates. He said his office also conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties.