Nebraska sisters light up small town Nebraska for a good cause

This is the story of two sisters, two houses, two towns and a ton of Christmas lights.

"For some people their dream is a vacation in The Bahamas, mine is Christmas lights," Lori Lovell said.

Lovell, lives in Wymore.

She and her family have decked their yard with Christmas lights, a display they've worked on for months.

Same goes for her sister Christie Payne, who lives in York.

"We're kind of the Griswolds of York," Payne said. "We don't schedule anything for November, if anyone asks what we're doing we tell them Christmas lights."

They love entertaining their communities. The lights, even change with the music on the radio.

But for them, it's about more than just the lights, it's about the giving spirit of the holidays.

"We try and give all year round, but over Christmas, it's the season of giving," Lovell said.

The sisters, ask those who stop by to look at the lights also bring food donations for the York and Wymore food pantries.

"Over the holidays is their busiest time of year so their resources get really depleted," Payne said.

To liven up the donation drive, they've turned into family feud, a fight for who will get the most donations.

"We may me smaller but we're going to show some small town pride and show York what it's all about," Lovell said.

"York is doing this, we got this," Payne said.

As of Monday evening the Wymore house has raised just over 400 pounds of food, and York was behind with 388 pounds.

But the sisters said no matter which sister comes out on top, it's all about giving back.