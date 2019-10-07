Teen killed in Custer County crash

The Nebraska State Patrol said a 16-year-old died in a crash near Westerville on Friday.

The Kearney Hub reports the crash happened around 8 a.m., when the westbound pickup truck the teen was driving crossed over the eastbound lane of Highway 70 into a ditch and rolled.

Investigators said Brandon Cheek, of Arcadia, died at the scene a few miles east of Westerville. The crash site is about 18 miles east of Broken Bow.

Cheek was a junior at Ansley High School. Superintendent Gordon Goodman says a crisis team was made available to students Friday and Saturday.

Ansley Public Schools said if your child or family needs assistance dealing with this tragedy, contact the school at 308-935-1121.