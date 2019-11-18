Nebraska teen killed in Panhandle crash

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy died after crashing off a state highway in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The rollover crash was reported early Saturday morning. A deputy sent to check the report found the teen on the ground near the vehicle just off Nebraska Highway 71, a little more than 3 miles north of Scottsbluff.

The sheriff's office said the boy was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he died.

Authorities identified him in a news release as Daniel McDonough, who lived in Hemingford.

The release said McDonough had taken the vehicle without permission from his brother's girlfriend. The release also said McDonough's brother reported that Daniel McDonough didn't have a driver's license and didn't know how to drive.