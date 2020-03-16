Nebraska teenager who tested positive for coronavirus released after negative tests

A 16-year-old Northeast Nebraska boy who was previously in serious condition at UNMC after testing positive for COVID-19 has been released after numerous negative tests.

According to an update by UNMC, the 16-year-old from Crofton was discharged after three negative tests.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was in serious condition.

Four others who were at UNMC who came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have also been released. One passenger still remains at UNMC.

A 36-year-old woman from Omaha who tested positive is still in critical condition at the medical center.

