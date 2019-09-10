Nebraska to be reimbursed more than $69 million for highway damage

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is reimbursing the state of Nebraska more than $69 million for extensive highway repairs.

Nebraska is being reimbursed $68 million for widespread damage caused by severe winter storms in March 2019 when freezing rains, ice, and heavy snows, resulted in flooding throughout the state. Nebraska Department of Transportation initially estimated that nearly 190 highway miles and 27 state bridges were damaged, including 6 full replacements, 7 with major repairs and 14 with repair, scour and washout work. Following initial damage assessments of the flooding, 69 of 93 counties had flood damages on Federal-aid highways.

The state is also being reimbursed $1.7 million for repairs needed due to a series of strong storms that moved across Nebraska in June 2018 -- including thunderstorms, strong winds, tornadoes and heavy rains, which resulted in severe flooding in parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Damages included bridge scour and loss of roadway, river, and bridge embankment. The following counties were affected by this event: Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Harlan, Logan, Thomas, Thurston, and Wayne.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said, “This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,”

