Nebraska to extend Scott Frost coaching contract to 2026

Saturday, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos announced a two-year extension of the contract for Husker Football Coach Scott Frost.

In a joint statement they announced, “Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today.

“Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.

“Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student athletes.”

The original terms of Frost’s contact will remain intact, with an extension from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2026.