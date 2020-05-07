Weekly jobless claims in Nebraska keep dropping but still high from 2019

Data once again showed a decrease in the number of jobless claims filed last week in Nebraska.

More than 6,500 Nebraskans filed claims for unemployment during the week ending May 2, according to non seasonally-adjusted numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

But the number is still up from the same week in 2019, when 570 unemployment claims were filed.

The weekly number is down about 1,674 from the previous week, a DOL press release stated. In the last seven weeks, the number of Nebraskans filing for employment has topped more than 109,000.

Nationally, roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.