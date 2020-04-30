Nebraska unemployment claims fall for third week, still up from 2019

For the third week in the last month and a half, unemployment claims filed in Nebraska have fallen from the previous week, though they're still well above the same time in 2019.

Nearly 8,200 people filed claims for unemployment in Nebraska during the week ending April 25, according to non seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In 2019, 502 unemployment claims were filed in the same week.

The weekly number is down about 4,000 from the previous week, a DOL press release stated. In the last six weeks, the number of Nebraskans filing for employment has topped 103,000.

Nationwide, more than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.

According to the release, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18.

"This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the report revealed.

