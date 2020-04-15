Nebraska veterans struggle during the coronavirus pandemic

Twelve percent of U.S. veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Center for PTSD, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, many veterans around the country are struggling to cope with the changes.

Joshua Lively served in the United States Navy for more than 10 years. He spent a majority of his time serving in Afghanistan. Now, he lives in Bellevue with his wife and their five kids but faces new struggles everyday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a situation like this where we're in a high stress social environment with things changing and the economy being shut down and so many things coming at us at once, that does increase our stress levels," says Lively.

Like many other veterans, Lively had a hard time adjusting back into society after serving overseas. His PTSD affects not only his anxiety but physically doesn't allow his body and brain to process stress properly.

Ever since the COVID-19 crisis first began, Lively says his condition has only gotten worse, and it's extremely hard for him to sleep. So, he uses the time he's awake to reach out to other veterans in need through Facebook.

"When most [people in] America [are] sleeping, if somebody is struggling really bad and is in a really dark spot, they have somebody there that can join them on instant messenger. I put my cell phone number out all over the country, and I tell people, 'If you're struggling, give me a call,'" Lively says.

Lively tells 10/11 while he's gotten some help from the V.A. Office, it's Facebook groups that really keep him going.

Lively says because he gets anxiety when going out into large gatherings, for him, practicing social distancing right now isn't a problem.

These Facebook groups, Lively says, provide him and other veterans with much needed moral support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. One of them is the Nebraska Veterans Coalition.

Lively tells 10/11 he's grateful that the V.A. office offers him a few virtual consultations since he can no longer do them in person.

There are more than 130,000 veterans living in Nebraska, facing many physical and mental battles, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made some of those battles even more challenging.

After serving as a medic in the United States Army for about five and a half years, Kori Osienger hasn't had the easiest time adjusting back to every day life.

She's one of the eight million American veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. She tells 10/11 certain changes happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic are making challenges much harder.

During the time she served in Afghanistan, Osienger suffered a traumatic brain injury and hurt her back in combat. Because of this, she normally uses the Lincoln V.A. office multiple times a week for counseling, substance abuse programs and physical therapy.

She tells 10/11 ever since the pandemic started, she hasn't been able to get the services she needs.

Osienger has found help recently from the Lincoln Vet Center, who has provided her with video chat therapy sessions, but she says it's just not helping.

"I mean that's great, but it's not the same as face-to-face therapy at all. I understand the need for everyone to be safe right now, but it's causing significant impact on veterans in the area because it's not the same thing," Osienger tells 10/11.

Right now, Oseinger says she's having a hard time dealing with social distancing regulations. She tells 10/11, "You can't get the things that bring you joy because you can't get out of the house. You can't go see people. You can't travel. You can't do anything. So, it's almost too much alone time where you have too much time to sit and think, and that's not necessarily the best idea for most of us."

Osienger tells 10/11 the V.A. office initially tried to send her to receive help from both the Grand Island and Omaha locations, but they have closed down as well because of the pandemic.

She says one of her biggest frustrations comes from not being able to contact anyone from the V.A. office by phone.

10/11 Now has made several attempts to reach out to the Lincoln V.A. office ourselves and were unable to get a response.

Osienger says she hopes to receive new treatment soon so she can be the best mom she can be to her two daughters.