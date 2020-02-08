Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.

The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim’s account has been hacked. The caller then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information. Victims who fall for the scam suffer financial and identity theft.

The second phone scam is from a calling claiming to represent the FBI, who then requests a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver license followed by a demand for money.

The DMV is urging residents not to share an image of their driver’s license, or the information contained on it.