Website provides free legal answers to low-income Nebraskans

A website is helping to connect low-income Nebraskans to volunteer lawyers so that they can get help with civil legal questions.

Nebraska Free Legal Answers is a part of an American Bar Association program, administered in Nebraska by the Nebraska State Bar Association. Lawyers across Nebraska donate their time to support this service.

To qualify, individuals must be a Nebraska resident who is 18 years old and who is currently not in jail or prison. They must meet low-income eligibility requirements and have a stable internet connection.

There is no cost for those who qualify for the service. Individuals can post a civil (non-criminal) legal question, with a limit of three questions per year.

Participants will receive an email when a lawyer answers your question. If it appears a lawyer cannot answer the question online, individuals may be referred to a legal service organization for assistance. Questions are protected by attorney-client privilege rules.

To see if you qualify, visit their website by clicking here.