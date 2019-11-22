Nebraska woman attacked, severely injured by mule deer buck

A woman was severely injured when she was apparently attacked by a mule deer buck on a farm near Guide Rock on Tuesday, November 19.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the woman was doing chores alone at the time of the attack. Someone found the severely woman some time later. She was then transported to a Lincoln hospital.

“This was a tragic encounter, and my sympathy is with the injured woman and her family,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Deer attacks on people are extremely rare, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Game and Parks officials said the time of the attack is unknown, but the 911 call was made Tuesday evening.

A responding conservation officer shot and killed the deer. The officer said the animal showed no fear of him.

Game and Parks officials said deer, which are extremely strong and unpredictable, normally do not approach humans.

A necropsy was done at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veterinary Diagnostic Center. The deer tested negative for rabies.

According to Game and Parks, deer attacks on humans can occur for a variety of reasons. While rutting, bucks become more aggressive. Disease, domestication, injury and protection of young also could lead to encounters with humans.

Game and Parks is still investigating the circumstances of this incident.