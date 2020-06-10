Nebraska woman celebrates 100 years with a birthday party through her window

A Nebraska woman is celebrating her 100th birthday Wednesday, June 10th and her family isn't letting visitation restrictions stop them from making her feel special.

Through the window of her assisted living home in Arapahoe, Berniece Rhinehart's family gathered around singing Happy Birthday, because this one is a special one that's a century in the making.

"All I know is I've worked awful hard to get here," Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart was born and raised in Nebraska.

She said she spent most of her life working hard on the farm and is now happy to be celebrating 100 years surrounded by her family.

"I've had a nice nice birthday," she said.

She said she never thought she'd turn 100 and is just happy to be here.

"Anybody who could reach that would be happy to do so," Rhinehart said.

Her advice to everyone is just to work hard and be yourself.

"Go ahead and live their life, go their own way," she said.

She said she's not happy about the Coronavirus and doesn't like that it's kept her family from being able to visit her, but she said they still helped make her feel loved.

"I'm very grateful," Rhinehart said.