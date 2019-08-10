Nebraska woman is 2nd motorcyclist fatal at Sturgis rally

South Dakota officials say a Nebraska woman is the second motorcyclist to die after a crash at the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Debra Milota of Omaha was westbound on U.S. 14A west of Lead on Tuesday afternoon when she failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The two cycles collided. Milota died Friday in Rapid City. Authorities say she was wearing a helmet.

The other two riders suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash south of Lead. An Omaha man was found dead Tuesday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in his motor home at the rally, which wraps up Sunday.