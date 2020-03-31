Nebraskabuylocal.com allows NE businesses to continue cash flow during pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to change the way they operate, or to close altogether. A Cut Above Salon and Spa, in North Platte, is temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

LIBA has teamed up with the Nebraska Retail Association to create shop.nebraskabuylocal.com, which allows small businesses to sell gift cards during a time where they may be shut down. (Credit: Patrick Johnstone/KNOP-TV)

"I thought it was not safe to have my service providers here, or the community here, just to keep everybody safe," said A Cut Above owner Gina King.

With King not able to provide her service, she has been selling merchandise through her website, but she has also been able to sell gift cards thanks to a website created by the Lincoln Independent Business Association.

LIBA created shop.nebraskabuylocal.com with the help of Sandhills Global. The website was originally created to help business in Lincoln, but LIBA paired with the Nebraska Retail Association to bring the service to all of Nebraska.

"A great thing for businesses right now is just cash, get cash to pay their bills, get through the month, get through the week," said LIBA president and CEO, Bud Synhorst. "Businesses could sell gift cards, because it's a good way to get an inflow of cash."

A Cut Above is currently the only business in North Platte signed up for the website, and not many businesses in Western Nebraska are signed up. To get your business listed, go to shop.nebraskabuylocal.com, click on the “click here to sign up your business" tab, and fill out the information.

When a customer makes a purchase, they will receive a receipt, and the business will reach out to the customer to decide how the gift card distribution will be handled.

The merchant processor is Stripe, and money is deposited into the business owners account in around 24 to 48 hours, Syndhorst said.

The customer will pay a small processing fee on top of the cost of the gift card, which ensures the business receives the full amount of the gift card purchase.

"Nothing's more devastating to a community or state than if you have a bunch of small businesses closing," Syndhorst said. "At this point, $300, $500 in cash through sales of gift cards could be the difference between keeping a business open and not."

"It is so important to have cash flow coming in to our local businesses, even the smallest little bit helps keep us afloat during this time, since we don't really know how long we'll be temporarily shut down," King said.

Syndhorst suggests buying gift cards for businesses in a different town if you know you will be traveling later in the year, or you can buy them as a gift for family or friends across the state.

"It's a good opportunity for people to kind of help out businesses. If you've got family across the state, it's a good way to get on there and send a gift card to a loved one just to say, 'hey I know you live out in North Platte, here's a gift card to this restaurant, or this place, or you know the tire shop or the oil change place,'" he said.

After signing up on the website, King posted the information on A Cut Above's Facebook page, and has gotten some purchases already.

"I encourage all of our local businesses to work with nebraskabuylocal.com, it was very easy, and they're great to work with," King said.

King also suggested if you can't afford to purchase gift cards, or visit local businesses, you can still help out by leaving reviews about the business.

Syndhorst hopes nebraskabuylocal.com will help stimulate the Nebraska economy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We just we want to help keep our economy in Nebraska as strong as we can, and if this one little thing can help businesses and bring in some money that they need and get through the next couple weeks, or months, we're just happy to be able to help," Syndhorst said.