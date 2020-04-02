Nebraskans struggle to get unemployment benefits

Nationwide, a record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment this week. That includes 24,572 Nebraskans.

Statewide, unemployment claims are up 56% from last week, which had smashed the previous record.

The number of initial claims filed in the past two weeks nearly equaled the total for the entire 2019 calendar year

Compared to two weeks ago Nebraska's unemployment office saw a 600% spike in claims.

One of the 25,000 people applying is Abby Davis.

"I've worked or been an employee since I was 14," said Davis. "I've never had to use the unemployment system so it was new to me navigating through it and it was not an easy ask."

Her massage therapy business was forced to close as part of the Directed Health Measure.

"I had already filed for unemployment previous to the mayor's shutdown because I knew my business was going away and eventually that was going to happen," said Davis. "I wanted to be prepared."

Abby's story is not unique. There are thousands of unemployed people waiting.

"If you look at the volume of claims we've basically received as many claims as we did in all of 2019," said John Albin, Commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor. "Although I've doubled my staff, it's still going to take some time to process."

Governor Pete Ricketts says the most important thing for people who are still working is not to stop.

"You may have heard the benefits are going to be more generous." Ricketts said. "They will be more generous because its an emergency. It will be for a limited time that it will be more generous and it will not be there at all if you quit your job. Do not quit your job."

The state's message to self-employed people like Abby - their hands are tied.

"In this case, with self-employed people, the state is really acting like an agent for the federal government," Albin said. "They distribute the money and then reimburse us for helping. Our orders from the feds as of 1 p.m. today were don't pay for anything until we give you the actual guidance and we should do that in the next week to ten days."

While she waits for benefits, Abby has tried applying for temporary work, but that hasn't come through yet.

"I would do anything to be back in my office massaging," said Davis. "Though in the meantime, I need some help to get by until I can."

Now for Abby, and many Americans, it becomes a waiting game.

The federal standard for processing unemployment applications is to have 80% done within 21 days. Albin said his staff is working overtime and he hopes to beat that standard, but it could be weeks before people see payment.

Nebraska Department of Labor said self-employed people will receive $600 more per week for each week of unemployment eligibility, including prior weeks. This is through the federal CARES Act.