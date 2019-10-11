Nebraskans working to get legalizing medical marijuana issue on the ballot

More than half of U.S. States and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana in some form, and more are considering bills to do the same.

The Buffalo County Young Democrats along with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana want voters to be able to weigh in on the subject. They are circulating a petition to get the measure on the November 2020 ballot.

David Schwartz, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana was completely against medical marijuana but now says, "I did a 180 on this five years ago, when my son-in law was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a non-curable brain disease. They wanted to do standard treatment of radiation and chemo which would destroy his brain. That was the beginning of me doing a 180.

Now he is an advocate for legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska.

"It was a medicine from 1850 to 1940 something, I want to see it passed because there are so many people that it will help," adds Schwartz.

Meetings are being held across Nebraska, educating people on the benefits of medical marijuana.

Crystal Carman knows first how how beneficial it can be. "It helps your brain release a certain chemical that can help you cope with the depression and anxiety. I know it helps me everyday. I can't wait to get real medical marijuana, it will be better than the CBD oils," says Crystal Carman, Medical Marijuana Supporter.

Nebraskans for Marijuana says people are in favor of legalizing marijuana and they want to show lawmakers how people feel.

"We did a poll in 2017 and 70% of people were in favor," adds Schwartz.

The goal is to get enough signatures on the petition to put this measure on the November 2020 ballot, letting voters in Nebraska make the final choice.

More than 30 businesses have petitions inside their stores that you can sign. You can also so go online to sign the petition. 125,000 valid signatures must be in by July 1, to make it on the November 2020 ballot.

For more information contact Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws. (402) 418-4044

