Nebraska's last known Pearl Harbor Survivor

The Veterans Memorial Garden has been in Lincoln since 1991.

One of the largest displays is its Bricks of Honor which commemorates veterans living or deceased.

Saturday morning, over 75 new bricks were laid and there was one particularly special guest in attendance.

Ed Gutherie is the last known Pearl Harbor survivor from Nebraska.

Saturday he took time to honor his fellow soldiers and to reflect on his century of memories.

Dozens of people gathered today to honor veterans alive and fallen at the annual laying of the bricks in the Veterans Memorial Garden.

"We are here in support of the Pearl Harbor survivors, all of our fathers and many many more,” said Peg Murphy with Sons & Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors..”We choose to honor them and to make sure that our country never forgets."

Her father is Ed Gutherie, who was at Pearl Harbor during the attack by the Japanese on December 7th, 1941.

“He served on the U.S.S. Whitney in Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack,” said Murphy. “That was a destroyer and he was on the ship when the planes attacked. Spent the next three days in a small launch picking up bodies from the water.”

His name is carved into a memorial for Pearl Harbor survivors in the same park, which he had a big hand in making a reality.

“I was in the U.S.Navy,” said Gutherie. “I was the chief electrician.”

Gutherie was just 18 years old when he enlisted and his stories from those days and beyond span decades.

“Too many, too many stories to tell about it,” said Gutherie.

Ed Gutherie will celebrate his 101st birthday next month, in July.

