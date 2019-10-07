Neighbor finds man beaten in apartment

Lincoln Police are investigating after a neighbor found a 50-year-old man beaten in his apartment on Saturday afternoon.

LPD said around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th and G streets after the neighbor found the man on his living room floor.

The neighbor told police she heard arguing and went to check on him.

The man was found with swelling to his face, a broken rib, a fractured vertebrae, and a possible brain bleed.

LPD said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening, but he did have six staples put in his head.

The victim wasn’t able to immediately provide a statement, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

