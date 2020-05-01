Tiny art highlights Lincoln neighborhood

Social distancing regulations have been in place for a month and a half. Friends and family have to either postpone plans or get creative with making them. One Lincoln neighborhood is taking the creative route.

The Stratford Avenue neighborhood is tight knit. They have neighborhood plays, Halloween parties and decorate for Christmas together. This pandemic has altered how they interact, but it hasn't stopped them.

Sixteen households are showcasing their art skills at this Quaranteeny Art Show. The woman behind it is Carrie Hanson-Bradley. She spent this winter making tiny art and recently hosted a social distancing show.

"They were like can we do this as a street, and I said sure and cut canvas for about 16 neighbors so roughly 100 canvases were distributed," Hanson-Bradley said.

Seven-year-old Theo Krutak is one of the passionate neighbors who wanted to help share this show.

“Carrie had a little art show and I got an idea from that," Krutak said. "I came up with this because there’s nothing really to do because of coronavirus.”

"Theo would come to my house a couple times over the course of a few weeks asking when are we going to do the little art show." Hanson-Bradley said. "He really sparked me to cut canvas, distribute canvas and set a date.”

The art varies from kids' drawings to room displays and even utilizing house-hold object. Hanson-Bradley said this is a way to distant socializing instead of social distancing.

“The energy people had when they were walking by and seeing the art.." said Hanson Bradley. "I could tell they wanted to participate, and I think we’re all just really starved for socializing in one way or another.”

The neighborhood doesn't have a set plan to have another show, but the do plan to do some kind of social distance gathering.