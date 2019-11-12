Neighbors concerned after waking up to find their mailboxes damaged

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Department is looking into a incident involving several mailboxes being smashed near 98th Street.

People living in the area said they're worse things could happen, but are still concerned about it.

Sandra Pelton, who had her mailbox smashed, said, "It's happened multiple times. We've been out here for 30 years and it happens."

Lancaster County deputies were in the area speaking with people affected, gathering information for insurance purposes, according to Pelton.

Mark Hansen, who also had his mailbox smashed, said, "It's just another thing you've got to fix and not really the time of year you want to be out working."

Although Hansen said his mailbox is at the end of his driveway, he still can't see anyone going by his house.

"Maybe I will try and put a camera out here to capture some of this," he said.

Pelton said her family doesn't have the ability to do so, because her mailbox is up the street.

At this time, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office does not have any additional info, other than what Pelton said about deputies gathering information.