Nemaha Co. deputies investigating hit-and-run crash after woman found in ditch

The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened southeast of Auburn Sunday night.

Investigators said a 23-year old woman is in critical, but stable, condition after being hit by a car.

It happened southeast of Auburn around 9 p.m. Sunday. NCSO said the woman was found laying in a ditch and was a victim of a hit-and-run.

NCSO said they believe the car responsible is a gray 2010-2013 Ford Fusion or something similar. Other details are unclear.

The woman was transported to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

If you know anything about this crash, give investigators a call at (402) 274-3139.