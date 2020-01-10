New Bryan Health cancer center planned for South Lincoln

An empty plot of land in South Lincoln could soon be a large cancer center and the third Bryan Health campus.

According to Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health, the intent is to build a “Comprehensive Community Cancer Center” in the area of 40th and Rokeby Road.

While Bryan doesn’t currently own the land, transfer of the 28.81 acres of land from Sundance LLC will be completed with approval from the Planning Commission and Lincoln City Council.

“Construction of the Comprehensive Community Cancer Center would begin once private support is secured and will occupy approximately 10 acres," Ravenscroft said. "There are currently no plans for other services or facilities to be located on the remaining 18.81 acres."

According to Bryan Health, the development of “a third Bryan Campus” is ideal at the location due to its proximity to the soon to be South Beltway."

The location will be ideal for “both for residents of Lancaster County and Greater Nebraska, that seek care at Bryan Health,” Ravenscroft said.