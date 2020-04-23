New COVID-19 cases tied to food production plants in Crete, Madison

10/11 media partner News Channel Nebraska reports five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tied to Smithfield Foods in Crete.

Public Health Solutions reported the five cases on Wednesday. The individuals include four men, ranging in age from their 30s to 60s, and one woman in her 40s.

There are now six confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with Smithfield Foods.

Additional cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison.

According to News Channel Nebraska, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have stemmed from employees of the plant.

Another 56 tests are still pending in the district, but it's unknown whether any of those tests are connected to Tyson employees.

The health department has sent quarantine directives to Tyson to be used for all symptomatic workers, including a mandatory minimum two-week quarantine for anyone at the plant experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.