New COVID-19 cases tied to food production plant in Crete

Public Health Solutions District Health Department's contact investigations have confirmed a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases within the district are associated with Smithfield Foods.

An additional 23 cases from Lancaster County have also been tied to Smithfield Foods bringing the total to 80 cases.

Smithfield Foods workers in Crete were told they would be halting production after dozens of workers there contracted COVID-19.

Hours later they were told they were staying open.

According to an email sent to employees, a "new plan" was announced, stating the plant will not be shutting down but rather reducing hours and production.

The email states some departments will work different parts of the day, with some leaving at lunch.