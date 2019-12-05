New Command Center aims to make parking in Capitol City more efficient

12 monitors, 204 total camera angles and 13 garages currently being monitored. This wall of TV screens is a noticeable increase from the city's previous parking facility, that just had 2 monitors.

"Two cashiers at every single garage, every single day, multiple garages every single day to.. boom," said Jodi Wilbur, the Command Center Dispatch working the booth today. "We can help you out a whole lot easier this way."

This Command Center is one of the main reasons for moving the city of Lincoln's Park and Go offices. Employees like Wilbur approve.

"I love this job," said Wilbur. "And I love this"

The center is only about 2 weeks old, but Parking Manager Wayne Mixdorf said it's already improving efficiency.

"All of the transactions would be handled by the customers themselves," said Mixdorf. "We would only intervene and interact if they need assistance."

The monitors do more than keep track of who is coming in and out- it also works to enhance safety.

"We can see when people are on the rooftops of the garages, different levels as well, and be able to determine whether or not that they're exhibiting any other kind of behavior where we might want to take a closer look," said Mixdorf.

Employees are trained to look for a variety of different things that could slow down your experience of getting out of the garage. Said Mixdorf:

"Monitoring the camera views, on the lookout for security concerns, on the lookout for customers that seem to be having difficulty, they're looking for mechanical issues."

This Command Center change is something that Mixdorf said will enhance operations and make things more efficient and safe.

"We have a more complete picture of what we're seeing, what we're looking at and what we're looking for," said Mixdorf.