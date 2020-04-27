New GIPS food distribution plans and locations start Tuesday

GIPS Food distribution update: One day per week only, location changes

As of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Grand Island Public Schools will distribute five day’s worth of food for children on one day a week. Tuesday will be the distribution day. In addition, there will now be five distribution locations: Grand Island Senior High, Walnut and Barr Middle Schools, Shoemaker Elementary, and the Kneale Administration Building. There will be two pickup locations at Grand Island Senior High. The time for distribution remains the same (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

To ease the flow, please refer to this chart to determine which location you should use based on where you were previously picking up meals:

PREVIOUS DISTRIBUTION SITE ---> NEW DISTRIBUTION SITE

Knickrehm Elementary Senior High ---> (Location 1, west entrance from Custer or Stadium Drive)

Lincoln Elementary Senior High ---> (Location 1, west entrance from Custer or Stadium Drive)

Howard Elementary Senior High ---> (Location 2, north parking lot from Forrest)

Shoemaker Elementary ---> Shoemaker Elementary

Walnut Middle School ---> Walnut Middle School

Dodge Elementary ---> Kneale Administration Building

Seedling Mile Elementary ---> Barr Middle School

Starr Elementary ---> Barr Middle School

Specific site instructions are listed below. Please allow for extra time in line. Food will require three grocery bags per child. We will continue to monitor lines and adjust the times as needed. Thank you for your patience.

BARR MIDDLE SCHOOL

Those who will pick up food at the Barr site should enter off of Sylvan Street and turn into the North Entrance of the Barr east parking lot. Then, follow the red arrows to the pick up information director to receive further pickup directions. Exit out of the Barr east parking lot via the south exit of the parking lot to turn south on Sylvan Street.

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH

South (Location 1 - Knickrehm/Lincoln):

Off of State Street, turn North on Stadium Drive, then west on College Street and north onto front high school entrance access road.

OR Off of N. Custer Ave., turn east on College Street and north onto front high school entrance access road. Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit out of the west parking lot onto N. Custer Ave.

North (Location 2 - Howard):

Off of Forrest Street, turn south into the northwest parking lot. Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit out of the northwest parking lot and turn right onto Forrest Street.

KNEALE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

Those picking up food at the Kneale site can enter from three ways:

Enter from S. Webb Road into the southwest parking lot.

OR Enter from Old Potash Highway to South Old Fair Road to South Parking Access road to the southwest parking lot.

OR Enter from Highway 30 and turn onto Old Fair Road (near Lee’s Restaurant) to South Parking Access road to the southwest parking lot.

Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Then, proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit north onto Webb Road.

WALNUT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Proceed as normal.

SHOEMAKER ELEMENTARY

Proceed as normal.

The Grand Island Public Schools team has made these decisions for the safety of staff members and for the community. We continue to take special precautions to protect our staff and community.

Please help keep this process safe:

We ask that those coming to pick up food wear a facial covering.

If possible, only have one person in the car.

Follow all instructions from the on-site food Pickup Information Director.

Stay in your car unless explicitly instructed to do otherwise.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we all navigate this situation. We are stronger and better together.