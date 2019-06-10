New Lincoln City Councilwoman sworn in

The new Lincoln City Council is complete after Sändra Washington was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Washington, who beat out 24-other candidates, was unanimously approved to fill the vacant at-large seat previously held by now Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird.

"Sändra has done an excellent job as a Planning Commissioner, and she will serve our City well in her new role on the Council," Mayor Gaylor Baird said. "She has the experience, knowledge and dedication to make thoughtful decisions that will improve life in Lincoln."

She will hold the seat until May 2021.

Washington, originally from Ohio, has lived in Lincoln since 1990. She retired from a 25-year career with the National Park Service in 2014 before being appointed to the Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission in 2016.

Gaylor Baird will appoint a replacement for Washington on the Planning Commission, to apply for the position visit Lincoln.ne.gov