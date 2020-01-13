New Miss Nebraska USA crowned

A new Miss Nebraska USA was crowned Sunday night in Omaha.

Megan Swanson, the Millard title holder, won the title of Miss Nebraska USA 2020. The pageant took place this past weekend at the Rose Theater.

Swanson is the former Miss Nebraska America 2014.

Allie Swanson, the current Miss Nebraska, posted this video showing the moment her sister was crowned.

Allie Swanson posted on social media: "Megan and I are the first ever true sisters to be both Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska USA!! Breaking Records. Breaking Stereotypes. Breaking That Glass Ceiling. Swanson sisters for the win!"

Megan takes over the crown from Lex Najarian.

Najarian shared this post on the Miss Nebraska USA Facebook page following the competition:

"Nebraska, it has been such a wonderful year as your titleholder! I cannot fully express my gratitude for the memories and experiences that I have been lucky enough to enjoy this year. It’s been an honor to represent our great state!"

Megan will compete for the Miss USA title this spring.

The winner of Miss Nebraska Teen USA is Audrey Eckert.