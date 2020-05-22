New Scooter's location to donate 100 % of Friday sales to Matt Talbot

Scooter’s Coffee recently opened a new drive-thru coffee location near 26th and Pine Lake, and on Friday, the business is donating 100 percent of sales to help those in need.

Scooter’s will donate 100 percent of total sales on Friday to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

The drive-thru location is open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

“Lincoln is our home and we’re passionate about making it a better place to live and raise our family. It’s a privilege to be part of the progress and to be able to give back to the community that supports us,” said franchisee Jason Metcalf who owns the majority of Lincoln stores including the Pine Lake location.

Matt Talbot remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to provide services using modified operations and means of communication to mitigate the risk of virus transmission. Boxed “to-go” meals are provided twice a day, every day with expanded hours Monday-Friday. The facility is open to guests using laundry, shower, counseling and substance use evaluation services by appointment. Housing & case management, mail distribution and street outreach are ongoing.

“We are so grateful that the Metcalfs selected Matt Talbot to benefit from this Day of Giving. These donations will go a long way in helping us continue our work of defeating hunger and homelessness in the Lincoln community during the pandemic and beyond,” said Susanne Blue, Executive Director.