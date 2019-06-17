Former St. Cecilia coach pleads guilty to lesser charges

A former St. Cecilia coach and teacher will be sentenced later this summer for convictions related to a case in which he had been accused of having sex with a student.

Tyler Hedlund, 23, Albion, pled guilty Friday to misdemeanor procuring alcohol for a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Hedlund had been charged with felony child abuse in a case in which he had been accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student.

He was arrested May 2, 2019, after an investigation into claims made by a student at the school.

Court records show the girl said she had sex with Hedlund six or seven times dating back to December 2018. All but one of those incidents occurred in Hedlund's Hastings home.

The Hastings Police Department said the child abuse charge stemmed from reports that Hedlund provided or bought alcohol for the girl and her friends on at least three occasions.

Hedlund is a graduate of Hastings College and had been teaching at St. Cecilia. In March, he was named head football coach.

In April, the school put Hedlund on administrative leave saying they had learned of an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Hastings Police Department said the school turned over its internal investigation into Hedlund on Thursday, April 18.

As part of the plea agreement for the lesser charges, Hedlund is also required to surrender his teaching certificate. A judge Friday ordered a pre-sentence investigation on Hedlund and set his sentencing date for August 8, 2019.

The max penalties for both convictions would add up to two years in jail and $2,000 in fines.