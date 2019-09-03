New arrest made in Grand Island murder case

A new arrest has been made over the weekend involving a Grand Island murder case from April.

New arrest made in April murder.

According to police Ernesto Guerrero-Zarraga,18 was arrested for accessory to a felony in connection to the April 2019 shooting death of Vincent Arrellano.

Police said Guerrero was originally picked up for flight to avoid arrest in connection to a weapons incident earlier in the day at the north Walmart in Grand Island where he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim.

Police say witnesses put Guerrero at the scene of the April homicide involving the get-away car.

Arek Friedricksen,16, is charged with first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in this case and is awaiting trial.