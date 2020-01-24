New bill in legislature aims to create Flood Task Force

At the beginning of 2020, Nebraskans are still trying to deal with the flooding of 2019. A new bill in the legislature is trying to create a task force to ensure Nebraska won't see the same effects from any disaster like that, again.

The bill, LB 1201, was introduced Thursday by Sen. Bruce Bostelman, Dist. 23. His constituency ranges from Ashland to Schuyler, some of the areas impacted. He said some areas of his district will never be the same after flooding.

"What those people experienced, and how their life has changed after that, those are the reasons that we need to take this to a place, we just need to make sure we're doing it right," said Bostelman. "Take a look at the overall picture for the state of Nebraska. What we do with the city, the county, the NRDs, the state and how that all ties together and if we could tie that together."

The bill proposes a Flood Mitigation and Planning Task Force. The group would assess how the state responded to the 2019 flooding, and how they could have done better. The force will develop strategies to minimize the chance of this amount of damage again.

Nebraska Emergency Management's latest report shows that there was $412 million in damage to public infrastructures like roads and bridges, and more than $54 million has been given out to help families who had lost their homes.

If the task force is formed, their first report would be due Nov. 1st. There is no clear deadline for when this bill will be passed into law.