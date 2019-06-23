New boutique celebrates grand opening

You can now get kid's clothing from Australia, Russia and Germany right here in Lincoln.

The grand opening of the new children’s boutique “George + Maeve” was on Sunday. The shop is located near 10th and South Street and was named after it’s owner’s two daughters.

The owner, Jody Domangue, tells 10/11 Now that it’s something she’s been waiting to do for a long time and they have been working on it for the last six months. Domangue says it’s been exciting seeing her dream come to life.

"I've always loved finding new and interesting and different kinds of clothes for my kids and stuff that you couldn't find just at any store around town,” Domangue said.

The shop has items for moms as well as baby toys are clothes from around the world, as well as some local items. Today’s grand opening included cotton candy, balloons, and discounts. After today, it’ll be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.