New case of COVID-19 in Lincoln brings total to 63 | 1,078 statewide

Lincoln health officials have confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the total in Lancaster County to 63.

The new case is a man in his 40s.

The new case is under investigation as to how the coronavirus was contracted, but currently, 43 of the confirmed cases in Lincoln are community spread.

According to health officials in Lincoln, they are now monitoring 62 individuals and have reported 1,972 negative tests and 63 positives with 8 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 25 deaths.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see the map below: